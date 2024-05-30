Pakistan-India clash: New York administration fortifies security amid terrorist threat

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium for T20 World Cup in New York. —ICC/File

"No credible public safety threat” received: New York governor.

ICC spokesman says security of everyone top priority.

Terrorist group has reportedly threatened of attack.



Amid threats of terrorist attack, the New York administration has beefed up security for the high-octane Pakistan-India T20I World Cup 2024 match slated for June 9.



According to reports, a terrorist outfit has threatened of attack during the World Cup in New York. Pakistan will play two matches, while India has to play four matches in the metropolis.

On the other hand, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has said for months she had been working with the law enforcers to ensure safety of visitors and New Yorkers during the cricket World Cup.

Dismissing the reports of threat, Hochul said there was “no credible public safety threat at this time”. Although, she said they were continuously monitoring the situation closely.

“I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes. Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience,” she maintained.

While corroborative proofs for the reported threat are yet to be found, the International Cricket Council has stated that safety and security at the even was their top priority.

"The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.

"We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," an ICC spokesperson was quoted as saying by a cricket website.

The tournament, set to commence on June 1, will see India and Pakistan lock horns on June 9 in New York.

India have won six times in seven attempts in T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan, which includes victory in the final in 2007 and most recently in Melbourne in 2022.

The T20 World Cup will take place at a total of three venues in the US and six in the West Indies between June 1 and 29.

The tournament will begin with the US facing neighbours Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

It is worth mentioning that 20 qualifying teams are divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams of every group will make their way to the Super 8 round. In that stage, qualifying teams will once again be divided into two groups of four, from which the top two teams will make their way to the semi-final and then the winners will play the final on June 29.

England are the defending champions after beating Pakistan in the final in 2022.

Groups for T20 World Cup 2024

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States



Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal