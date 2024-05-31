Chris Hemsworth to 'enter' big crossover film

Chris Hemsworth has two major franchises under his belt: Marvel and Mad Max. Now, reportedly, he is in talks about joining the Transformers and G.I. Joe crossover film.



The project is currently untitled, but it is backed by Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment.

The exciting crossover is born in the last Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film where in the end Joes approached the lead character Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) for a job offer.

Director Steven Caple Jr. said he made the ending at the nod of the producers because the idea of a crossover excited them.

The studio reacted positively, and they were just like, 'Well, how do we do this? How do we make this happen?'" he told THR.

"It took almost two years to go through the whole system and talk to everybody and get a feel."

Chris, meanwhile, is not unknown to the autobot franchise as he recently voiced in upcoming animated film Transformers One, set to release in Sept 20.

