Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest before show

Nicki Minaj is still furious, alleging conspiracy and racism to be the reason for her arrest that led to the cancellation of her show in Manchester.



“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low,” the Anaconda rapper stated on Stationhead.

She continued, “Not only that but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race.”

Earlier, the Grammy-nominated was arrested by Dutch authorities at an Amsterdam airport on Saturday during her boarding to Manchester for possession of what the officials called a “soft drug.”

Afterward, she was released but fined, though this led her to miss reaching the venue on time.

Soon after the incident, Nicki blasted off the Dutch authorities in scathing tweets.

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me,” she wrote.

“They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.”