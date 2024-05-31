 
Geo News

Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest before show

Nicki Minaj blasts authorities for arresting her, which led her to miss a concert

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest before show
Nicki Minaj sees conspiracy behind arrest before show

Nicki Minaj is still furious, alleging conspiracy and racism to be the reason for her arrest that led to the cancellation of her show in Manchester.

“Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low,” the Anaconda rapper stated on Stationhead.

She continued, “Not only that but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race.”

Earlier, the Grammy-nominated was arrested by Dutch authorities at an Amsterdam airport on Saturday during her boarding to Manchester for possession of what the officials called a “soft drug.”

Afterward, she was released but fined, though this led her to miss reaching the venue on time.

Soon after the incident, Nicki blasted off the Dutch authorities in scathing tweets.

“They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me,” she wrote.

“They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc.”

Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him
Brad Pitt's favourite kid legally disowned him
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's romance is going great after 'short break'
Chris Hemsworth to 'enter' big crossover film
Chris Hemsworth to 'enter' big crossover film
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz teases collaboration with daughter Zoë Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez's lust for attention put Ben Affleck on edge?
Jennifer Lopez's lust for attention put Ben Affleck on edge?
Taylor Swift shows love to Blake Lively's daughters in Madrid
Taylor Swift shows love to Blake Lively's daughters in Madrid
Robert De Niro's 'rare political stance' revealed: 'He will challenge'
Robert De Niro's 'rare political stance' revealed: 'He will challenge'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on united front amid split rumours
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on united front amid split rumours
Hugh Jackman shares the toughest challenge of his 'Wolverine' comeback
Hugh Jackman shares the toughest challenge of his 'Wolverine' comeback
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to deal with Ben Affleck rift rumours
Jennifer Lopez finds new way to deal with Ben Affleck rift rumours
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enter new dynamic in romance: Report
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enter new dynamic in romance: Report
Country singer Brian Kelley breaks his silence over 'Florida Georgia Line's split
Country singer Brian Kelley breaks his silence over 'Florida Georgia Line's split