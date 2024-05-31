Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles worsen as new allegations emerge

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces another abuse allegation

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has once again landed into hot water as his former makeup artist claimed she once heard the rapper beating his ex-Cassie Ventura ‘brutally’ during a stay in a hotel in 2010.

Speaking with CNN’s Laura Coates on Thursday, Mylah Morales revealed that she kept "this secret for, like, 14 years.”

“All I could hear was screaming and yelling,” the makeup artist explained. “Whatever was going on in [the hotel bedroom], I don’t know, but all I could think of was to grab Cassie’s things and start packing it up and just getting her out to safety and bringing her to my house.”



Once Cassie left the room, Mylah claimed she was 'badly beaten.' Then she immediately brought the singer back to her home.



“It was painful to see Cassie like that because she’s such a, you know, a beautiful human being,” the artist continued.



Mylah added that neither she nor Cassie reported the assault to the police because “Puffy is a very powerful person.”

Recently, Diddy’s video of brutally beating and dragging the model during their stay at a hotel in California in 2016 went viral on social media.

Reacting to the viral clip, the hip-hop star claimed his actions mortified him.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted," Diddy said on May 19.