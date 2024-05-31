 
Ben Affleck butting heads with JLo over work-life commitments

Ben Affleck is reportedly starting to feel very worn down anytime he is near JLo

May 31, 2024

Ben Affleck’s relationship with JLo is reportedly causing him to feel really worn down slowly.

Revelations into the nitty gritty of the couple’s relationship has been brought to light by an inside source.

According to OK magazine the source claimed, “Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself.”

And with that Affleck has been feeling the brunt of all of it, given that he “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle.”

All in all, he’s feeling “worn down” by the entire relationship.

“He’s been checked out” too but the duo are on “completely different pages most of the time”. The insider also explained later on that the demanding career JLo has is also keeping them in “different cities” a lot of the time.

Trying to overcome that distance though, was what led them to realize the “highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them.”

The weeks following became “increasingly difficult” as a result too, and they started failing “to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.”

All in all, “they have fundamentally different approaches to conflict.”

