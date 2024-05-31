 
Ron Howard explores Jim Henson's creativity behind 'The Muppets'

Ron Howard released his documentary, 'Jim Henson Idea Man' on May 31, 2024

May 31, 2024

Ron Howard explores Jim Henson's creativity behind 'The Muppets'

Ron Howard just explored the thought process behind a creative genius, Jim Henson, in his latest documentary.

In the Disney+ film, titled, Jim Henson Idea Man, the 70-year-old Oscar winner delved into the life and work of Henson, the mastermind behind the infamous Muppets as well as the Sesame Street performer and filmmaker.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, he expressed the belief that he and Henson share the same "excitement for what's possible and a love of the process."

"Jim took a lot of risks financially, took a lot of risks creatively, and he developed very thick skin," Howard told the outlet.

He continued, "I think I have pretty thick skin, but I don't know too many people who gambled their time and their resources the way Jim did, and I wanted to reflect that in the film as well."

"Jim had a kind of this internal sense that there wasn't going to be enough time,” the American director added.

Ron Howard reflected on his point view, stating, “Whether that is because he lost an older brother who he loved very much early in his life and the fragility of life or innately knew that somehow he might not live to be an old man — who knows.”

