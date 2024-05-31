Sania Mirza shines bright in new Instagram post

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza smiles in this undated picture. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza has shared her latest pictures, once again spreading positivity and pleasant vibes on the popular Meta-owned picture-and-video-sharing site, Instagram.



The 37-year-old, who is not just a queen on the court but also a style icon, served some major inspiration for fashion lovers with her cool outfit.

Sania is seen in a cheerful mood in the two pictures she posted on Instagram, captioned as: “No matter what — you always have to show up.”

Front braids with hair left loose on the back, the tennis ace sported her usual rosy cheeks and dark eyes make-up look.

For the clothing, Sania opted for a trendy front open jacket with a coat collar, paired with loose short pants.



One may tell, that the sports star has an exquisite sense of jewellery. As the attire was simple, black and gold earrings, rings and bracelets added value to the look.

The post garnered over 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with her fans and followers generously complimenting Sania.

The tennis ace is widely known for her talent and success as a professional tennis player.