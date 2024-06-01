Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' turns to be 'injustice'?

Due to the huge influx of tourists who are to travel to Edinburgh, Scotland for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour the very next month, it is alleged that the homeless people of the city shall be pushed out in order to accommodate the concert-goers.

Many of the homeless people were moved to different cities that are more than two hours away such as Glasgow, Newcastle, and Aberdeen for the sake of the tourists, and were offered temporary housing at hotels. This information has been provided by Shelter Scotland who called this “a blatant injustice” for the homeless as they were deemed to be “in direct competition” with the tourists.

Housing convener Councilor Jane Meagher shared the following, “We’re aware of the situation and are working with the affected households to find appropriate, alternative accommodation.”

The superstar in question is currently in Madrid where numerous notable figures such as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were witnessed attending her concert. The singer-songwriter is to head to Lyon, France next as part of her Eras Tour, and her first show in Edinburgh is to be held on June 7.

Fans of The Tortured Poets Department singer are heading to Europe for her tour since it has been reported that the tickets are cheaper for them in comparison to those in their home countries.