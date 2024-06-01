 
Eminem pokes fun at his kids in 'Houdini' video

Eminem targeted even his own children, Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott in new music

June 01, 2024

Eminem recently sparked controversy with his latest song, Houdini.

In the song, released on Friday, Eminem doesn't shy away from targeting even his own children, Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott.

The rapper referred to his three kids as 'brats' and rapped they can 'screw off.'

"Own kids they're brats [expletive]/They can screw-off, them and you all, you too Paul" he rapped.

However, Eminem's real-life relationship with his children appears to be quite different.

Despite the playful jab in the song, recent family moments, such as Eminem's dance with daughter Hailie at her wedding, suggest a strong bond between the rapper and his kids.

The track released alongside a visually captivating music video featuring an all-star cast, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Pete Davidson.

The music video showcases a comic book-inspired storyline where Eminem battles a younger version of himself, reminiscent of his early career.

Watch Eminem track 'Houdini' music video:


