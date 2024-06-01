 
Geo News

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' fight postponed due to THIS reason

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 20 in Texas

By
Web Desk

June 01, 2024

Mike Tyson and Jack Paul’s 'highly anticipated' boxing match has been postponed.

In a press release shared on Instagram, Paul's fight promotion company announced that the match had been delayed due to an emergency medical issue with Mike.

“The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed,” the statement reads.

The company further added, “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level,” Paul's company explained.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself,” the company shared before concluding the statement.

The new date of the match will be announced next Friday, June 7.

