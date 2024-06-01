Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive

Vanessa Bryant just launched yet another initiative to keep the memory of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, alive.

She recently announced a pair of “Girl Dad” sneakers in honour of the NBA legend, as a part of a new collaboration with Nike.

The 42-year-old took to her official Instagram account to give her followers a look into the special edition sneakers, that are available just in time for people to celebrate Father’s Day.

Olive green in color with black laces, the sneakers feature the iconic Nike swoosh logo and highlighted with Kobe’s signature on the back.

Kobe Bryant’s basketball number 24 and the words “Girl Dad” are written in white script inside the shoe’s tongue.

Showcasing the shoes’ design, Vanessa captioned the post, “For our Most Valuable Girl Dad. This Father’s Day we celebrate Kobe’s commitment and love for our daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri with the Kobe 4 Protro ‘Girl Dad’.”

While in another post, with an overall view of the sneakers, “GIRL DAD. Grateful for the passion Kobe had for our daughters and the light he brought to women’s sports,” her caption read.