Sophie Turner reacts to Joe Jonas untilted song?

Sophie Turner appears to be unconcerned about Joe Jonas's alleged new track about her

June 02, 2024

After Joe Jonas seemingly references Sophie Turner in an untitled track, she appears to be unbothered by it as she enjoys vacation in Italy with beau Peregrine Pearson.

The Game of Thrones star was snapped holding a cigarette during her stroll with the British aristocrat in Capri, according to Page Six.

Earlier, Joe shared a clip on Tiktok that presumbaly was his new untitled song where he addressed his divorce.

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad because you're making the room uncomfortable," he captioend, "Even baddies get saddies."

"OK, I get it, I know you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."

Sophie and Joe were married for fours years, but differences started to surface, which forced them to call it quits.

However, the ending of the relationship was not without controversy as they clashed over the custody battle of their two daughters, which was later reached to an understanding.

