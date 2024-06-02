 
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident

Jeremy Renner opens up about how he worked hard to finish 'Major of Kingston' despite having 'no endurance'

June 02, 2024

After his snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner said he had "no endurance" to shoot for Mayor of Kingston when he recovered and returned to the set, but his inner strength, he says, powered him to do even stunts.

In a chat with L.A. radio host Ellen K, the Avengers star said that "everything" still hurts, specifying "every joint … It's just more discomfort, I think."

Further he shared the injuries had him to cut down on his working hours which often ran into a fourteen hour a day.

"Fourteen-hour days, I don't think, are good for anybody," the actor shared."And the crew, I think everybody was on board with it because I was falling asleep in the middle of the day, in the scenes, at the end of the day, I'd get really tired. I just had no endurance."

Later, Jeremy said he worked hard and "turned a corner, got stronger, and got a good season done."

In early 2023, the Mission Impossible star survived a near-death accident after he was "completely crushed" by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat while he was moving a vehicle in the snow near his home in Nevada.

