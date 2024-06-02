Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer

Neve Campbell is thrilled to be in the seventh Scream film.

In March, the 50-year-old actress announced how she will be reprising her titular character of Sidney Prescott for the horror franchise.

Sharing a picture of a script on her Instagram, Neve penned, “I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!"

Later, while talking to PEOPLE, she also revealed why she wasn’t in the sixth part of the film, released in 2023.

Citing wage gap woes, Neve had said, “I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.”

Now, in a fresh interview with the outlet, the actress is putting behind the past and is just “excited” to return to the seventh installment of the SpyGlass production.

“Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it," she said.

Neve added, “I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I'm grateful to be able to step into Sidney's shoes again and tell her story.”