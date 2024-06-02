 
Geo News

Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?

Sophie Turner sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after splitting from Joe Jonas

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?
Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?

Sophie Turner has dropped a major hint of engagement with her new beau after making shocking confessions about her divorce with Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old actress has been enjoying a romantic getaway with English aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson in Capri, Italy.

As the two stepped outside for a romantic outing in a bar, Sophie opted for a loose navy blue sweater, paired with blue jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag.

However, the accessory that caught everyone’s eyes was a large golden band on her engagement finger.

On the other hand, Perry also kept it casual with a t-shirt with white chinos.

Sophie’s hint comes after she broke her silence on her divorce with the Jonas Brothers member.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she told British Vogue in May.

Moreover, Sophie sparked romance rumors with the Lord just two months after announcing split with Joe as she was seen packing on PDA with Perry in Paris, in broad daylight.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss,” a tipster told UK Sun in November.

Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident
Sophie Turner reacts to Joe Jonas untitled song?
Sophie Turner reacts to Joe Jonas untitled song?
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Neve Campbell reveals how she
Neve Campbell reveals how she "can't stop' her children from their 'passion'
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health