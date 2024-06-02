Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?

Sophie Turner has dropped a major hint of engagement with her new beau after making shocking confessions about her divorce with Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old actress has been enjoying a romantic getaway with English aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson in Capri, Italy.

As the two stepped outside for a romantic outing in a bar, Sophie opted for a loose navy blue sweater, paired with blue jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag.

However, the accessory that caught everyone’s eyes was a large golden band on her engagement finger.

On the other hand, Perry also kept it casual with a t-shirt with white chinos.

Sophie’s hint comes after she broke her silence on her divorce with the Jonas Brothers member.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she told British Vogue in May.

Moreover, Sophie sparked romance rumors with the Lord just two months after announcing split with Joe as she was seen packing on PDA with Perry in Paris, in broad daylight.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss,” a tipster told UK Sun in November.