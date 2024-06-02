Photo: Ryan Gosling already talking 'Barbie 2' with Margot Robbie: Report

Ryan Gosling is reportedly eyeing a new Barbie project alongside Margot Robbie.

The I’m Just Ken hitmaker is reportedly not done with the Barbie fever yet, as a new report by Life & Style mentioned that he wants to return as the dashing Ken alongside Margot in the second installment of Barbie to win a few thousand of more hearts.

“It’s truly been the best of times and the worst of times for Ryan, all in the span of the last few months,” shared an insider regarding the father of two.

The insider noted that while Ryan has also done more projects like The Fall Guy following Barbie’s global success, he is eager to return to the franchise as “Barbie made him a permanent A-lister and exceeded all expectations.”

“And his Oscars singing performance made him an instant Hollywood legend and won him tons of new fans,” they added.

“The Fall Guy bombed and Ryan dropping out of Wolf Man late last year was the end of a job that could have earned him many millions more,” the source spilled the beans regarding the star’s later projects.

They even declared in conclusion, “It’s become increasingly clear that more Barbie is the only sure bet he’s got.”