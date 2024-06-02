 
Geo News

Ryan Gosling already talking 'Barbie 2' with Margot Robbie: Report

Ryan Gosling is reportedly pushing Margot Robbie for a 'Barbie' sequel

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Ryan Gosling already talking Barbie 2 with Margot Robbie: Report
Photo: Ryan Gosling already talking 'Barbie 2' with Margot Robbie: Report

Ryan Gosling is reportedly eyeing a new Barbie project alongside Margot Robbie.

The I’m Just Ken hitmaker is reportedly not done with the Barbie fever yet, as a new report by Life & Style mentioned that he wants to return as the dashing Ken alongside Margot in the second installment of Barbie to win a few thousand of more hearts.

“It’s truly been the best of times and the worst of times for Ryan, all in the span of the last few months,” shared an insider regarding the father of two.

The insider noted that while Ryan has also done more projects like The Fall Guy following Barbie’s global success, he is eager to return to the franchise as “Barbie made him a permanent A-lister and exceeded all expectations.”

“And his Oscars singing performance made him an instant Hollywood legend and won him tons of new fans,” they added.

“The Fall Guy bombed and Ryan dropping out of Wolf Man late last year was the end of a job that could have earned him many millions more,” the source spilled the beans regarding the star’s later projects.

They even declared in conclusion, “It’s become increasingly clear that more Barbie is the only sure bet he’s got.”

Vin Diesel 'relentless' about upcoming 'Fast and Furious' budget?
Vin Diesel 'relentless' about upcoming 'Fast and Furious' budget?
Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Cher defends beau Alexander Edwards over Tyga, Travis Scott brawl
Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?
Sophie Turner engaged to new beau after Joe Jonas divorce confessions?
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Neve Campbell grateful 'Scream' retained her by making 'respectful' offer
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident
Jeremy Renner inner strength 'surprised' him after accident
Sophie Turner reacts to Joe Jonas untitled song?
Sophie Turner reacts to Joe Jonas untitled song?
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Tom Holland, Zendaya enjoy casual stroll in London
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Neve Campbell reveals how she
Neve Campbell reveals how she "can't stop' her children from their 'passion'
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday