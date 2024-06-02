Sofia Vergara is keeping Joe Manganiello tattoo for THIS reason

Sofia Vergara is keeping the inked initial of her ex husband's name but for a different reason.

The Modern Family alum, has two initial tattoos on her wrists, one dedicated to her late brother and another to her ex husband Joe Manganiello, who she was married to for seven years before calling it quits in 2023.

In a recent television appearance, Sofia addressed her decision to not get rid of the tattoo after meeting someone new with the same initial.

“This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he’s gone so..." Sofia said with a pause at which The Talk audience broke into laughter during the Friday episode.

The American-Columbian actress also disclosed how the situation got saved as she met Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon. “How lucky can I be that the guy that I’m going out [with] has the same initial,”

Sofia and Justin initially linked in October 2023 after which dating reports emerged after filing for divorce in July over differences about having children together.

Sofia, 51, also addressed the split before their divorce finalised in April, citing that she felt it would be unfair for the newborn having an old mom.

"There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not," she explained. "I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy," she told El País.

“I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” The America's Got Talent judge said of Manolo Gonzalez, her son with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.