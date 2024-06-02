Heidi Klum marks 51st birthday with intimate celebration

Heidi Klum just celebrated her 51st birthday with her loved ones and gave insights into the party.

The America’s Got Talent judge took to her official Instagram account to upload a series of pictures on the account of the occasion.

It even included a shot of Klum as a newborn with her mother, Erna Klum, set to the tune of Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder.

Erna can be seen dressed in hot pink dress with long blonde hair falling in front of her face as she nursed a baby Heidi.

"51 years ago," the former Project Runway host captioned the post.

In another post, she uploaded a monochromatic themed photo of herself and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, where the model can be seen kissing his cheek as they lounged in bed together.

The German-American model wrote below the post, "Woke up to this beautiful present. I feel lucky and blessed."

While two other photos, captioned “51” showed Heidi Klum’s pink -themed celebration where she and her husband locked lips with mimosas in their hands.