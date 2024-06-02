MrBeast achieves milestone of becoming most subscribed channel

MrBeast just became the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform with over 268 million subscribers.

On June 2, the 26-year-old content creator, also referred to as Jimmy Donaldson, celebrated the milestone with a celebratory post on his social media platforms.

Taking to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, MrBeast wrote, “After 6 years we have finally avenged PewDiePie.”

His tweet was a reference to the achievement that the renowned Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie could not accomplish which was surpassing T-Series to become the most-subscribed channel.

Earlier this week, MrBeast had a conversation with Jon Youshaei, discussing how he would support PewDiePie during his journey and rivalry with T-Series.

“I got a little ‘this country versus that country’. I don't think Felix took it there, but it even got a little racist in the sub war before. So, I’m very cognizant of it, which is why I’m not leaning into it too hard,” he said.

MrBeast further added, “I just want to be the most subscribed-to channel. Yes, I have a lot of people helping me, but at the end of the day, I started this channel. I live and breathe this. I am a creator.”