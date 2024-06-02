Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner get sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is trying to hold on to Timothée Chalamet relationship.

However, Kylie's loved ones are concerned about Timothée's commitment.

According to DailyMail report, the sources revealed that those close to Kylie fear that the actor is not prioritizing her as much as she would like.

"Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothée, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he's just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore," source stated.

The duo first sparked dating rumours in June 2023, they went public with their romance in September at Beyonce's concert.

However, the couple has not been photographed together since January, leading to speculation about the status of their relationship.

Insiders revealed that Kylie's sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are suggesting her to end things with Timothée.

"Kylie is madly in love with Timothée and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last... But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t," source added further.

According to sources the Dune actor is currently busy filming the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in New Jersey, which has kept him away from Kylie, who resides on the West Coast.