Jenna Dewan gives insights into her last month of pregnancy

Jenna Dewan is hinting at the baby’s arrival.



The 43-year-old actress took to her official Instagram on Saturday, June 1, and posted photos of her growing baby bump to the stories.

The first photo features Dewan, donning a white sports bra while showing off her belly.

The Resident alum wrote down the symptoms she is feeling as her due date is getting close.



She wrote a caption along with the photo, “Stilllll pregnant but lotsa Braxton hicks.”

“Braxton Hicks are uncomfortable, but painless, contractions during pregnancy and are sometimes referred to as 'false labor' pains,” according to the website of Mayo Clinic.

The Tamara actress came with another baby bump photo in an hour, posing in front of a mirror while wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and the same color loose trousers.

While on the picture she wrote, “About to pop."

It is pertinent to mention that Dewan is expecting her third child with her fiance Steve Kazee. She also shares a 4-year-old son Callum with Kazee.

However, the Rookie star also has a daughter, Everly whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.