Ben Affleck 'uncomfortable' with ex Jennifer Garner amid JLo woes

Ben Affleck appeared to look a little awkward with Jennifer Garner in a recent outing, according to a body language expert.

The Batman actor was seen strolling alongside his ex wife as the duo stepped out for their son Samuel’s basketball match in Santa Monica over the weekend.

Their hangout comes amid Ben’s marital woes with Jennifer Lopez as sources privy to In Touch confirmed in May that the couple is headed for divorce and that they no longer live under the same roof.

However, analyzing pictures of his recent outing with the 13 Going On 30 actress, to whom he was married from 2005 till 2018, Judi James told the Mirror that Ben looked “uncomfortable.”

“Ben walks behind his ex wife and his son here rather than joining them to form a tight family group and he seems to be chatting to someone else while Jennifer gives her full attention to their son,” she said.

Judi added, “Ben has often looked very relaxed with his ex recently as though he feels some of the pressure is off when he can laugh and joke with her as she has been said to be offering some solid support but here he looks rather awkward, perhaps because he is bringing all the paparazzi attention to their door.”