Ryan Reynolds shares 'important' parenting advice

Ryan Reynolds has shared a ‘really important’ parenting advice that has “stuck” with him.

In a chat with fellow actor Huge Jackman for People Magazine, the Deadpool star has revealed why it is curial to teach kids about failure.

"Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose," said the 27-year-old actor.

He continued, "You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you.”

“It's just so important that [your kids] see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it.' Because you lose so much more than you win,” the Deadpool & Wolverine explained.

"It's really stuck with me,” he added.

For those unversed, Ryan shares four children with his wife Blake Lively - Betty, Ines, James, and one-year-old, whose name or gender has not been revealed.