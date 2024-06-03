 
Pakistan rowing team grabs second prize in Grand Moscow Regatta

Over 1,300 athletes from Russia, Cuba, Serbia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus participated in regatta

June 03, 2024

Pakistani rowing team members with their coach and manager as well as Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali. —Geo Super

Pakistani rowing team has clinched second prize in the 63rd Grand Moscow Regatta, which took place from May 30 to June 2 on Moscow Rowing Canal, in the Russian capital.

Over 1,300 athletes from Russia, Cuba, Serbia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus participated in the Moscow regatta.

Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali congratulated Pakistani sportswomen Manahil Hussain, Aaleen Hussain, Mariam Yousuf Ali and Nehan Asad, as well as their coach Imran Khan and manager Danish Iftikhar on their brilliant efforts.

“Karachi Boat Club's participation in the rowing competition will have a positive impact on the relations between the two countries,” said Ambassador Jamali.

Jamali expressed satisfaction over the positive relations between Pakistan and Russia in various fields, including sports.

The Pakistani team expressed their gratitude to the organisers for their hospitality and top-notch organization of the event. Additionally, they extended gratitude to the ambassador for his encouragement.

