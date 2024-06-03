SA vs SL: South Africa bowl Sri Lanka out for mere 77

Anrich Nortje celebrates after dismissing Kamindu Mendis. — AFP

South Africa's right-arm fast Anrich Nortje starred as his side bowled Sri Lanka out for only 77 runs in the fourth match of T20 World Cup 2024 at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday.



In a dismal batting performance, Sri Lanka's top order crumbled under the fierce South African bowling attack. Pathum Nissanka, opening the innings, fell cheaply, caught by Heinrich Klaasen off Ottneil Baartman Baartman for just 3 runs.

Kusal Mendis showed some resilience, scoring 19 runs off 30 balls, but his efforts ended with Anrich Nortje dismissing him. Kamindu Mendis also struggled, contributing only 11 runs.

Captain Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama both departed without scoring. Charith Asalanka managed just 6 runs before falling to Nortje, leaving the team in a dire state.

Angelo Mathews provided a glimmer of hope with an unbeaten 16, including two sixes, but it was too little to salvage the innings. Dasun Shanaka's 9 runs were also not enough.

Nortje bagged impressive figures of 4/7 while Keshav Maharaj took 2/22. Kagiso Rabada ended with figures for 2/21.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara