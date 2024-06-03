 
Geo News

SA vs SL: South Africa bowl Sri Lanka out for mere 77

Kusal Mendis scores highest from Sri Lanka side by adding 19 runs off 30 balls to the board

By
Sports Desk

June 03, 2024

SA vs SL: South Africa bowl Sri Lanka out for mere 77
Anrich Nortje celebrates after dismissing Kamindu Mendis. — AFP

South Africa's right-arm fast Anrich Nortje starred as his side bowled Sri Lanka out for only 77 runs in the fourth match of T20 World Cup 2024 at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

In a dismal batting performance, Sri Lanka's top order crumbled under the fierce South African bowling attack. Pathum Nissanka, opening the innings, fell cheaply, caught by Heinrich Klaasen off Ottneil Baartman Baartman for just 3 runs.

Kusal Mendis showed some resilience, scoring 19 runs off 30 balls, but his efforts ended with Anrich Nortje dismissing him. Kamindu Mendis also struggled, contributing only 11 runs.

Captain Wanindu Hasaranga and Sadeera Samarawickrama both departed without scoring. Charith Asalanka managed just 6 runs before falling to Nortje, leaving the team in a dire state.

Angelo Mathews provided a glimmer of hope with an unbeaten 16, including two sixes, but it was too little to salvage the innings. Dasun Shanaka's 9 runs were also not enough.

Nortje bagged impressive figures of 4/7 while Keshav Maharaj took 2/22. Kagiso Rabada ended with figures for 2/21.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Real Madrid announces Kylian Mbappe as first summer signing
Real Madrid announces Kylian Mbappe as first summer signing
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend breaks silence over controversial foul
Caitlin Clark's boyfriend breaks silence over controversial foul
ICC reveals highest-ever prize money for men's T20 World Cup winners
ICC reveals highest-ever prize money for men's T20 World Cup winners
Pakistan emerge victor over Canada with 8-1 in FIH Nations Cup
Pakistan emerge victor over Canada with 8-1 in FIH Nations Cup
Pakistan rowing team grabs second prize in Grand Moscow Regatta video
Pakistan rowing team grabs second prize in Grand Moscow Regatta
Mohammad Rizwan opens up on 8-year-long wait for his love marriage
Mohammad Rizwan opens up on 8-year-long wait for his love marriage
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off toned body during beach getaway with family
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off toned body during beach getaway with family
Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict T20 World Cup 2024 finalists
Matthew Hayden, Paul Collingwood predict T20 World Cup 2024 finalists
T20 World Cup: David Wiese shines as Namibia beat Oman in thrilling super over
T20 World Cup: David Wiese shines as Namibia beat Oman in thrilling super over
Azam Khan removes all pictures, videos from Instagram account
Azam Khan removes all pictures, videos from Instagram account
'Party in the USA' but Pakistan and India await for T20 co-hosts
'Party in the USA' but Pakistan and India await for T20 co-hosts
Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid after Champions League win
Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid after Champions League win