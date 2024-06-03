 
Miley Cyrus 'still doesn't know' if she would embrace motherhood

Miley Cyrus expressed her thoughts on becoming a mother and having children

June 03, 2024

Miley Cyrus just discussed the concept of motherhood and if she is ready to enter this phase of life at some point.

In a newly published interview with W Magazine, the Flowers hit-maker admitted she just might not be ready to become a mother yet.

She candidly revealed her uncertainty about having kids admitting, “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not.”

Cyrus continued, “I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way.”

The Hannah Montana then brought her godmother and country music star Dolly Parton into the discussion, referencing her example.

“I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids,” the Wrecking Ball singer said of the 78-year-old icon.

She further added how she loved the stage of adulthood, stating, “I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don’t look up or don’t look down at anyone.”

Miley Cyrus expressed her point of view of looking at the world, saying, “I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are.”

