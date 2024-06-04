 
Fans support Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughter's graduation amid legal drama

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughter, Chance Combs, celebrated her high school graduation this week

June 04, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughter Chance Combs has just graduated from high school, and posted to her Instagram this recently achieved milestone.

The 18-year-old captioned the post, “This is just the beginning,” and included in the post some pictures from her graduation with included.

Her comments section did seem to be limited, possibly to avoid any comments about her father at the point.

However, it can be seen flooded with heartfelt wishes and celebrations for Chance as many people celebrated her milestone.

Combs’ daughter had also shared last year in December that she was accepted into NYS’s Tisch School of the Arts as a part of the class of 2028, and on her Instagram, she had written, "NYU! Dreams do come true!!"

Source: Instagram

The rapper himself seemed to not be at the event on the account being accused of abuse and sex trafficking by some people.

Cassie Ventura, Diddy’s ex, had indicted him for r***, sex trafficking, and domestic violence last year in April.

However, the former couple then claimed that they had resolved the matter to their “mutual satisfaction”.

In recent developments, a video back from 2016 also resurfaced in May in which the rapper was seen assaulting Cassie, and his actions match the accusations his ex-partner made in the lawsuit they both claimed to have settled.

