Jennifer Lopez 'sad but relieved' to cancel tour for self-care: Source

Jennifer Lopez canceled the much-anticipated ‘This Is Me... Live’ tour a few days before the first show

June 04, 2024

Jennifer Lopez needed a break to regulate her life amid her separation rumors from Ben Afflick

On June 3, an insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 54-year-old songstress is 'devastated' after calling off her summer tour.

However, as per the source, she needs time to spend some quality time for herself and with her loved ones.

"Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself," the source told the outlet.

"The decision was something that her team encouraged," the source added. "Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer’s upcoming tour, This Is Me... Live was all set to kick off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida.

The singer-actress was touring in support of her ninth studio album Now but it was revamped to be a greatest hits concert and she had shows in other cities including Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Austin, and many more.

Moreover, it would have been Jennifer’s first tour since her last, It’s My Party Tour held in 2019.

