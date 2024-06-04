Bill Corgan throws weight behind Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' length

Some objected to the length of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album. Bill Corgan advised them to skip it if have any issues.



In a chat with The Irish Times, the Smashing Pumpkin singer gushed over the Grammy winner's artistic command and hit out the critics for complaining about the 31 tracks in the album.

"Taylor Swift is one of the most gifted pop artists of all time. How is it a bad thing that she’s releasing more music? I can’t follow that ... You can go on Spotify and just skip it," he said.

In defense, the 51-year-old gave the example of his three-part album Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts.

“People complained about the length of my last album, Atum. I thought, Well, just go make your own playlist," he added.

He continued, "Just listen to the record one time – rag over the six or 10 songs you like and make your own record. Why is this such a strange concept? Have some sense of proportionality."

Noting, "This hyperbolic thing – ‘They ruined Star Wars. My God, this is all too much for me to process' – it’s all a bit childish."