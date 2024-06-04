Kylian Mbappe shares throwback photo featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo can't wait for Kylian Mbappe to 'ight up the Bernabeu'. — Reuters/Files

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message of support to Kylian Mbappe after he completed his transfer to his "dream club" Real Madrid.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star signed with Ronaldo's former club as a free agent on Monday and immediately took to social media to express his excitement over the news, Goal reported.

Mbappe, 25, shared a series of pictures from his childhood on his Instagram, in which he can be seen sporting a Real Madrid jersey while posing for the camera.

One of the pictures showed the young Mbappe posing with his favourite Real Madrid player, Ronaldo.

"A dream come true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid," he captioned the post. "Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can't wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. ¡Hala Madrid!"

Kylian Mbappe posts throwback pictures with Cristiano Ronaldo to celebrate Real Madrid transfer. — Instagram/@k.mbappe

To the surprise of everyone, the five-time Champions League winner appeared in the comments section of Mbappe's post with supportive words.

The 39-year-old Portuguese forward wrote: "My turn to [watch]. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid"

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals, gave 131 assists in 438 games in all-white, won five Ballon d'Or awards and claimed 16 trophies in nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid fans surely hope that Mbappe can emulate similar feats to his favourite Real Madrid legend.

The French football star will now train with the French national team ahead of the Euros in Germany.