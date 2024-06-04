 
Geo News

Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return

Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster reunited to reflect on their illustrious success

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. teases possible Iron Man return
Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return

Robert Downey Jr. expressed his openness to revive his iconic role as Tony Stark in Iron Man.

During an interview with Variety, Downey and Jodie Foster, who first collaborated on the 1995 film Home For The Holidays, reunited to reflect on their illustrious success.

When Foster asked, "Would you think of putting the suit back on again for Tony Stark?" Downey, who won Oscar for supporting role in Oppenheimer, revealed his openness to return as Iron Man.

He said, "It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea."

"Between 'Nyad' and [“Night Country”] and, for me, 'Oppenheimer' and then 'Sympathizer,' it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: 'Do we still look kind of OK?' I’m like, 'We look pretty good,'" The Sympathizer added.

Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years
Skilla Baby opens up about his musical influences: 'I got to be like that'
Skilla Baby opens up about his musical influences: 'I got to be like that'
Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about ‘hard' divorce from Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about ‘hard' divorce from Joshua Jackson
Kevin Costner remembers how close he was to Whitney Houston
Kevin Costner remembers how close he was to Whitney Houston
Bill Corgan throws weight behind Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' length
Bill Corgan throws weight behind Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' length
Bad news for Kanye West amid legal trouble
Bad news for Kanye West amid legal trouble
'Cheer' star George Wendt gushed over nephew Jason Sudeikis's success
'Cheer' star George Wendt gushed over nephew Jason Sudeikis's success
Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's big news: 'So Excited'
Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's big news: 'So Excited'
Millie Bobby Brown confirms 'Wifey' status in a cheeky post
Millie Bobby Brown confirms 'Wifey' status in a cheeky post
Brad Pitt 'Upset' as daughter Shiloh drops his last name, Insider reveals
Brad Pitt 'Upset' as daughter Shiloh drops his last name, Insider reveals
Jennifer Lopez 'sad but relieved' to cancel tour for self-care: Source
Jennifer Lopez 'sad but relieved' to cancel tour for self-care: Source