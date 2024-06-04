Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return

Robert Downey Jr. expressed his openness to revive his iconic role as Tony Stark in Iron Man.

During an interview with Variety, Downey and Jodie Foster, who first collaborated on the 1995 film Home For The Holidays, reunited to reflect on their illustrious success.

When Foster asked, "Would you think of putting the suit back on again for Tony Stark?" Downey, who won Oscar for supporting role in Oppenheimer, revealed his openness to return as Iron Man.

He said, "It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea."

"Between 'Nyad' and [“Night Country”] and, for me, 'Oppenheimer' and then 'Sympathizer,' it really is crazy because we look pretty good. I was actually looking at the stills we were taking, making sure: 'Do we still look kind of OK?' I’m like, 'We look pretty good,'" The Sympathizer added.