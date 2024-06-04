Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been nominated for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards.

According to PEOPLE report, Swift leads the nominations this year with a total of six nods, showcasing her continued dominance in the music industry.

The So Long, London hitmaker have been nominated in the categories:

Favorite Female Artist Favorite Music Collaboration Favorite Music Collaboration (double nominee) Favorite Album Favorite Global Music Star Favorite Ticket of the Year

On the other hand, Kelce, a first-time nominee, enters the Kids' Choice Awards scene with his nomination for Favorite Sports Star.

The NFL star joins the ranks of esteemed athletes like:

Cristiano Ronaldo LeBron James Lionel Messi Patrick Mahomes Stephen Curry Travis Kelce

The annual Kids' Choice Awards ceremony, a popular event organized by Nickelodeon, where children vote for their favorite celebrities, movies, TV shows, music, and more, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 13.