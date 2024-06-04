Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'

Will Smith, set to star in Bad Boys: Ride or Die opposite Martin Lawrence, has learned his lesson after the infamous Oscars slap incident and is ready to "move forward."

According to PEOPLE report, sources close to Smith revealed that he is "ready for more of an impact with his work after laying low."

During 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke he made on the actor's wife Jada.

Smith, banned from attending the Academy awards for 10 years, has since apologized for his action.

However, according to multiple sources Smith is "doing well" now and wishes to "move forward."

"I think he is ready for more of an impact with his work after laying low, He will always be a private guy in his personal life, but he loves the attention on the big screen that he richly deserves with his level of talent," an insider told the outlet.

Another source added, "Time can heal, and he will be more cautious about what he does, That includes what kind of projects he takes on. He has learned a lot from everything that happened."