Stormy Daniels has an advice for Melania Trump

Dump Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels tells Melania. — AFP

Former US president Donald Trump revealed in a recent interview how hard the Republican’s hush money conviction was on Barron Trump and Melania Trump but Stormy Daniels has an advice for the ex-first lady.

When Trump’s interview was aired Sunday with Fox News, on the same day Stormy Daniels also urged Melania Trump to divorce the former president.

"I don’t know what their agreement may or may not be, but Melania needs to leave him," the 45-year-old Daniels told The Sunday Mirror.

The adult film star, who was the central figure in the hush money case added: "Not because of what he did with me or other women but because he is a convicted felon. It’s been proven he is abusive; he was found liable for sexual assault and tax fraud and is now a criminal. He’s neither Teflon Don nor Teflon Con anymore."

Stormy Daniels testified in hush money case. — Reuters

Donald Trump was indicted for the first time in a hush-money case last year in March in which prosecutors alleged that the business mogul falsified business record to pay $130,000 to Daniels to remain silent over her and Trump’s sexual exchange in 2006.

The amount was paid when the Republican was bidding for the White House in 2016.

”I would not want to expose my children to that dangerous environment. And Melania and Ivanka are both parents, they’re mothers who have younger children, and that would be my reason,” the adult industry icon said.

During the weeks-long trial, Trump’s former fixer and lawyer Michael Cohen and Daniels testified against the former president. On Thursday last week, a 12-member jury found him guilty of all 34 felonies. His date for sentencing has been set for July 11.