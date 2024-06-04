 
Geo News

'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'

The second installment of HBO's 'House of The Dragon' will reportedly reveal an interesting dynamic between the Targaryen brothers

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Photo: 'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'

The Targaryen brothers from Team Green of the fantasy HBO series will need each other to win the war against their stepsister in House of the Dragon season 2.

During a recent chat with People Magazine at the show’s premiere in New York City, the fantasy series’ cast opened up about the shifting narratives of the Targaryen family in the upcoming season of HOD.

In this confessional, Ewan Mitchell, who portrays the role of dashing Prince Aemond Targaryen, shared that season 2 will show his character as "the most wanted man in the realm” after accidentally killing his nephew. 

"I think Aemond, although he was the second son, he wished he was treated as the first, but ultimately he's the spare," he continued about the interesting brother dynamic between Prince Aemond and the King Aegon II Targaryen, played by Glynn-Carney. 

"He's the one who goes out and fights the war,” he said of the series’ heartthrob Aemond and noted that “he feels that Aegon lacks the perseverance to be king.”

“He was the one who squandered his inheritance and Aemond, he was training with Criston Cole in the Red Keep yard. So yeah, they're very different, but maybe they need each other," he remarked before resigning from the topic. 

'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source
Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
Bebe Rexha finally takes action against man for 1 year old assault on stage
Bebe Rexha finally takes action against man for 1 year old assault on stage
Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour
Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour
Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return
Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return
Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years