Photo: 'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'

The Targaryen brothers from Team Green of the fantasy HBO series will need each other to win the war against their stepsister in House of the Dragon season 2.

During a recent chat with People Magazine at the show’s premiere in New York City, the fantasy series’ cast opened up about the shifting narratives of the Targaryen family in the upcoming season of HOD.

In this confessional, Ewan Mitchell, who portrays the role of dashing Prince Aemond Targaryen, shared that season 2 will show his character as "the most wanted man in the realm” after accidentally killing his nephew.

"I think Aemond, although he was the second son, he wished he was treated as the first, but ultimately he's the spare," he continued about the interesting brother dynamic between Prince Aemond and the King Aegon II Targaryen, played by Glynn-Carney.

"He's the one who goes out and fights the war,” he said of the series’ heartthrob Aemond and noted that “he feels that Aegon lacks the perseverance to be king.”

“He was the one who squandered his inheritance and Aemond, he was training with Criston Cole in the Red Keep yard. So yeah, they're very different, but maybe they need each other," he remarked before resigning from the topic.