 
Geo News

Tori Spelling's Dentist calls her teeth 'Disgusting'

Tori Spelling talked about feeling less confident while smiling

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Tori Spelling’s Dentist calls her teeth 'Disgusting'

Tori Spelling shared her journey of getting the confidence to smile her teeth out

On June 4, on the latest episode of the misSPELLING podcast, the 51-year-old actress invited dentist Dr. Kevin Sands and talked about Tori’s decision to get veneers.

During the conversation with the Dr., the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted her fear of dentists saying, “I always say I have a fear of the dentist. I let my teeth go to s***.”

“So, how bad were my teeth?” Tori asked about her teeth’s condition at the time of getting veneers.

Dr. Sandra replied, “Disgusting, to say the least.”

“They were chipped, discolored. Didn't look like the Tori I used to know,” he added.

The Scary Movie 2 actress, overcame her fear of dentists and got herself veneers as her 50th birthday present.

Moreover, Tori revealed how low confidence she felt before, “Yeah, I couldn't smile anymore. I didn't smile. I didn't have a cavity till I was 40. That was all downhill from there.”

Now she is satisfied with the results and said, “I've never been happier, I smile now. There's a whole new me. People underestimate a smile.”

Brooke Shields opens up about embracing aging and rejecting retirement
Brooke Shields opens up about embracing aging and rejecting retirement
Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard reveal 'Funny' twist in their proposal story
Hannah Brown, Adam Woolard reveal 'Funny' twist in their proposal story
Cillian Murphy springs back to action in 'Peaky Blinders' film
Cillian Murphy springs back to action in 'Peaky Blinders' film
Sandra Oh shares heartfelt encounter with young 'Grey's Anatomy' fan
Sandra Oh shares heartfelt encounter with young 'Grey's Anatomy' fan
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source
Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source
'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'
'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards