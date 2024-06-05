Tori Spelling’s Dentist calls her teeth 'Disgusting'

Tori Spelling shared her journey of getting the confidence to smile her teeth out



On June 4, on the latest episode of the misSPELLING podcast, the 51-year-old actress invited dentist Dr. Kevin Sands and talked about Tori’s decision to get veneers.

During the conversation with the Dr., the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum noted her fear of dentists saying, “I always say I have a fear of the dentist. I let my teeth go to s***.”

“So, how bad were my teeth?” Tori asked about her teeth’s condition at the time of getting veneers.

Dr. Sandra replied, “Disgusting, to say the least.”

“They were chipped, discolored. Didn't look like the Tori I used to know,” he added.

The Scary Movie 2 actress, overcame her fear of dentists and got herself veneers as her 50th birthday present.

Moreover, Tori revealed how low confidence she felt before, “Yeah, I couldn't smile anymore. I didn't smile. I didn't have a cavity till I was 40. That was all downhill from there.”

Now she is satisfied with the results and said, “I've never been happier, I smile now. There's a whole new me. People underestimate a smile.”