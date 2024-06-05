 
Was Kylian Mbappe unhappy in PSG?

Former PSG star recently opened up about his time at the Ligue 1 club before he moved to Real Madrid

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Kylian Mbappe reveals 'certain things and people' at PSG made him unhappy. — Reuters/File

Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday opened up about the last few months he spent in Paris Saint-Germain before officially signing with his dream club, Real Madrid.

According to a report by the Bleacher Report, the 25-year-old French football star revealed that some people at PSG made him unhappy before his move to the La Liga club.

"I wasn't unhappy at PSG, that would be a slap in the face of the people who defended me — I have always been happy," he told reporters. "But certain things made me unhappy, but a player like me couldn't show that because I am a leader, so I tried to be as positive as possible.

"The coach, the players and the employees of the club supported me, and it would be bad form to come and moan and say that I was unhappy. But certain things and people made me unhappy."

In response, PSG told AFP that its former best player "has absolutely no class."

According to Mbappe, PSG officials told him he wouldn't play for the club amid questions over his long-term commitment last summer but he was "saved" by manager Luis Enrique and football advisor Luis Campos who ensured he would be on the pitch.

He was left out of a preseason tour to Japan in July after turning down the option of a one-year contract extension, and then initially left out of the squad as the club insisted he couldn't leave for free and would be sold.

In February, Mbappe informed club president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he was leaving at the end of the season and made it official in a video on X instead of doing it via the club's communications department.

His relationship with Al Khelaifi reportedly grew increasingly tense afterwards.

The PSG source maintained to AFP that club president Nasser Al Khelaifi "has never dictated any decision regarding the team."

