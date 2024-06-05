 
Geo News

Fans react to Rihanna's 'big announcement' while awaiting new album

Rihanna surprises her fans with a new 'family announcement' on social media

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Rihanna makes 'big announcement' while fans await new album

Rihanna has made a "big statement" on social media, and while it's not about the album, fans have still been caught in a frenzy

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Diamonds hitmaker announced that she is expanding her beauty empire, revealing the launch of her new hairline, Fenty Hair.

"A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for," the singer wrote along with a video showing off different hairstyles.

The 34-year-old continued, “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!

“It’s time to play and get stronger by the style,” Rihanna added.

As Rihanna announced the launch of a new hairline on social media, her fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement.

One of the internet users wrote, "Drop an album and I’ll see about some shampoo, while another one commented, "She said im building an EMPIRE!!!!!"

"So basically we broke this summer!!!!! It’s ok sis!!! Take my moneyyyy,” a third person wrote.

The new hairline will officially launch on June 13, 2024.

For those unversed, the Stay singer is already successfully running three beauty lines- Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage Fenty X.

