Kelly Ripa confesses frustration over endless battle with gray hair

Kelly Ripa is tired of her daily hair rituals of hiding grey hairs.

During the conversation on her show Live with Kelly and Mark, the 53-year-old actress-host candidly shared her experience with color chairs.

She revealed that she spent the whole day getting in for a color sesh to hide her grey hairs but it failed.

"It's still gray," she said to her husband, Mark Consuelos who is also the cohost on the show.



Mark responded, "It's not gray."

Kelly also showed her concern over grey a week before that it ‘takes hours and hours,’ and she is done with the dyeing process.

"I spent, I don’t mind telling you, about 11-teen hours in the hair color chair yesterday," Kelly added.

While sharing the details of how her hair was not looking grey Kelly explained, "We sprayed my roots this morning."

She continued, "We sprayed the roots with the darkening spray. So I don’t know what to do at this point. Do I just become full Mrs. Claus, or what am I doing?"

"Try out the gray," Mark cheekily said.