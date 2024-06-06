Kevin Bacon shares hilarious 'Grenade' egg story

Kevin Bacon had an explosive encounter with a boiled egg in a hotel



On Tuesday, June 4, the 65-year-old actor appeared on the latest episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared a harrowing experience with boiled eggs.

The Footloose actor told the host, Seth Meyers that he and his brother Michael, during the tour of their band the Bacon Brothers, were moving from one hotel to another.

“We were going from one lousy hotel to another. So I grabbed a couple of boiled eggs to take with me.”



He then put the eggs in a microwave to reheat for a minute.

“All of the sudden, I hear ‘Boom!’” the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F star exclaimed.

“So I’m like, ‘Aw, this is such a drag, I gotta clean it up.’ But I’m hungry. So I bite into the other egg, and it’s a grenade going off in my mouth. It exploded in my mouth,” Bacon regretfully said.

He laughingly noted the consequences of the incident saying, “For the next month, my lips were bright red, like I was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.”

Moreover, he cheekily said to Meyers how a famous news outlet would publish his incident.

“‘Kevin is Not Smart,’” Meyers quipped.

Bacon replied, “I was gonna say, ‘Bacon Burned by Egg.’”