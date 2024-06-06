 
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how being legally blind is 'advantageous'

Jake Gyllenhaal recalled using his blindness as a tool for his performance in 2015 movie 'Southpaw'

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal recently talked about how being 'legally blind' has impacted his career as an actor.

During an Interview The Hollywood Reporter, Jake, born with a 'lazy eye' that naturally resolved, revealed that being legally blind has been 'advantageous.'

Despite the vision being naturally resolved, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor is still legally blind and wears contact lens since the age of 6.

"I’ve never known anything else. When I can’t see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it’s a place where I can be with myself," The Guilty actor told the outlet.

Jake recalled using his blindness as a tool for his performance in 2015 boxing movie, Southpaw. During the scene when his characters hear the news of his wife's death from police, the Wildlife actor removed his contacts to force himself to listen more closely.

On the work front, Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the remake of Road House, released on March 8 and will be starring in it's upcoming sequel.

In the same interview he talked about his Road house experience, saying, "there have been many different times where I’m like, wait, what’s it like to make a movie and be like, ‘That was just fun?’," adding, "Road House was definitely that."

