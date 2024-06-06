Glen Powell teases 'most incredible' action scene from 'Twisters'

Glen Powell recently talked about his experience shooting an action scene for the upcoming film, Twisters.

During an interview with Fandango, Powell revealed that it was "the most physical thing" the actor have ever done.

The Anyone But You actor said, "We shot that in December, with a rain machine," adding, "one of the coldest nights I’ve ever experienced, getting dragged across a pool by a wire. I think it was the most physical thing that I’ve ever done."

"You’re talking about humans getting sucked up into a tornado, But you’re recreating what it’s like to be getting hit by debris and all that stuff," Powell further detailed.

Powell added, "So you’re watching real stuntmen getting sucked up into the sky, you’re watching trucks move across [the field], you’re jumping into a pool and you’re getting dragged… it’s a fully physical experience because the investment as an actor that you have to have is like, it can’t be delicate."

"It can’t be tender. Tornadoes aren’t tender. You have to put your body on the line in order to sell that experience," he concluded.

Twisters starring Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, Anthony Ramos is scheduled to release on July 19, 2024.