Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos share views on arranged marriages for their kids

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos might have something to say about their kids' dating life but they choose to 'say nothing'.



During the recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the show cohosts Ripa and Consuelos discussed arranged marriages.

In the show, while having the conversation Ripa noted about a matchmaking show which revealed some shocking facts about arranged marriages.

“So the national divorce average is around 50%. Arranged marriage divorce rate is 4%. So parents know what they’re talking about,” the 53-year-old TV personality said.

Consuelo inquired curiously, “Would we do that (matchmaking)for our kids?”

Ripa replied by giving more explanations, “I think we would select the kids that our kids are with, we would select those kids. If I could have hand-selected them… but I don’t want to say that.”

The couple then revealed how they deal with their kids regarding their dating life.

Ripa said, “You don’t want to say too much, 'cause you know how that goes. So you have to act different.”



“If you have comments, you’ll push them towards that person," Consuelo said while agreeing with Ripa.

It is worth mentioning that Ripa and Consuelo are parents to three adult kids including 27-year-old Micheal, 22-year-old Lola, and 21-year-old Joaquin.

Moreover, the parents of three admitted in the worst scenario all they can do is ‘say nothing’.

“Yeah if you don’t like somebody your child is with and you express that, they dig in. But if you like them too much then it’s like, ‘Hmm… why does my mom like them.’ So we say nothing,” Ripa admitted.