 
Geo News

Data shows 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' strong start

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' gives Disney+ huge boost amid release

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Data shows 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' strong start 

As Star Wars: The Acolyte two episodes aired on Disney+, the fans appear to flock in big numbers to give the streamer's biggest launch from the series in 2024 so far.

Variety reported the new show has netted 4.8 million views online on the first day.

Though Disney has a history of releasing different data for each series. Star Wars: Ahsoka for example hit the 14 million views in five days.

The Acolyte meanwhile was under fire from some Star Wars fans because of what they called 'wokeism.'

Slamming them, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said, "I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more."

She continued, "Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal. My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That's an easy decision for me."

Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation
Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation
Dragons set to change the face of 'House of the Dragon'
Dragons set to change the face of 'House of the Dragon'
Kelly Clarkson shares Jon Bon Jovi's THIS song ‘almost killed' her
Kelly Clarkson shares Jon Bon Jovi's THIS song ‘almost killed' her
Joe Keery breaks silence over breakup with Maika Monroe
Joe Keery breaks silence over breakup with Maika Monroe
Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance
Hoda Kotb teaches daughters powerful lessons on beauty and self-acceptance
Dating Kanye West turns good for one of his exes
Dating Kanye West turns good for one of his exes
Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway Musical
Dolly Parton to debut life story on Broadway Musical
Ray J reveals why he and brandy 'Never' had sibling rivalry
Ray J reveals why he and brandy 'Never' had sibling rivalry
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos share views on arranged marriages for their kids
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos share views on arranged marriages for their kids
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan corrects rumours on who she auditioned for
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan corrects rumours on who she auditioned for
Billie Joe Armstrong flaunts friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift show
Billie Joe Armstrong flaunts friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift show
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talk excitement for 'Big Little Lies' season 3
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman talk excitement for 'Big Little Lies' season 3