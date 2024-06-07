Data shows 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' strong start

As Star Wars: The Acolyte two episodes aired on Disney+, the fans appear to flock in big numbers to give the streamer's biggest launch from the series in 2024 so far.



Variety reported the new show has netted 4.8 million views online on the first day.

Though Disney has a history of releasing different data for each series. Star Wars: Ahsoka for example hit the 14 million views in five days.

The Acolyte meanwhile was under fire from some Star Wars fans because of what they called 'wokeism.'

Slamming them, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy said, "I think Leslye has struggled a little bit with it. I think a lot of the women who step into Star Wars struggle with this a bit more."

She continued, "Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal. My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That's an easy decision for me."