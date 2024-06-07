Luann de Lesseps spills 'shocking' beans on her dating life

Luann de Lesseps has spilled the "shocking" beans about her dating life.

During an interview with Bustle, the 59-year-old actress revealed that she lost her virginity to an ‘older’ man when she was in high school.

“Yeah, I calculated it. We had s** in the car, which is so prom. Jim was older than me but he was very handsome and sweet,” Luann shared. “I thought he was the perfect guy to lose my virginity to because he was good-natured."

“So that was a great experience, actually. Then it just went on from there: the love affair with boys,” the star continued.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum added that she "didn't feel confident" in much of her teens and had no "boyfriend until I was 18."

As for her preference for men, Luann shared, “I love European men. I love Latin men. Americans are tricky.”