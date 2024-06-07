Gracie Abrams drops 'Close to You' ahead of Taylor Swift collaboration

Gracie Abrams has finally released her song Close to You after seven years of first teasing it, when she was 16.

The track, Close to You, is released ahead of Abrams' upcoming album The Secret of Us, which will also feature a collaborated track with Taylor Swift.

Ahead of the track's release, the24-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her fans, stating, "i wrote Close To You seven years ago and we made a demo that i posted 20 seconds of and you somehow cared about it enough for us to revisit the song seven years later."

Gracie Abrams will rejoin Taylor Swift on the North American leg of Eras Tour in October

However, after the song was released on Friday, Abrams shared another message on Instagram Story, stating, "hiiiii Close To Youuuuuu hi after seven years hellooooo00"

Abrams, featuring the So Long, London crooner on her upcoming album's fifth track Us, is reportedly set to rejoin her on the North American leg of her the Eras Tour.

Previously, the Mess it Up hitmaker opened for Swift throughout the spring and summer shows of 2023 Eras Tour.

Gracie Abrams 'Close To You'



