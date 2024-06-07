Shahid Afridi calls Pakistani strategy in Super Over 'blunder' against US

This image released on December 21, 2022, shows former cricket captain Shahid Afridi. — Instagram/@safridiofficial



Former cricket captain Shahid Afridi called Pakistan's shocking defeat at the hands of the United States Thursday during their maiden game of the T20 World Cup 2024 a major blunder.

The Green Shirts lost during the Super Over by five runs after they were provided a target of 19 runs at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

While speaking on his YouTube channel Friday, the 47-year-old Afridi said: "They made a huge mistake by opting for Iftikhar instead of Fakhar to play the first ball of the Super Over. The left-arm fast bowler would have suited Fakhar because of the angle of the bowling."

"I don’t know who told Iftikhar to face the left-armer," Afridi said.

Afridi was also unhappy with the way Mohammad Amir bowled in the super over of the match.

"Mohammad Amir bowled really well during the match and I thought that they will go within the Super Over as well. But he conceded a lot of extras in the Super Over which also didn’t help Pakistan’s cause. He is experienced and knows how to bowl yorkers. The ball was reversing as well which is why I think he shouldn’t have given away so many runs," the former captain added.

Pakistan had posted a 160-run target while batting first which the US managed to level on the last ball of the last over as they concluded their innings at 159-3.

At the post-match presentation, Babar said that they failed to score with intent in powerplay.

"In the first six overs, we didn't capitalise. Back-to-back wickets always put you on the back foot, as a batter you need to step up and build partnerships," he said.

Babar mentioned that the same case was with the ball while stressing that spinners were unable to take wickets.

"We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us," he added.

"All credit to the USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions," he concluded.

Pakistan’s next match is against arch-rivals India on June 9 in New York.