Glen Powell gives major statement about love life

Glen Powell says he is open to love, but not chasing it.



During an interview with CBS Mornings, the 35-year-old actor told the host Gayle King that he is in no rush to find a partner and is more focused on work.

King countered his statement by saying, “You could for the right person.”

To which Powell replied that he can make time “For the right person.” however he is “not chasing love.”

“If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that’s something I really want,” Powell said.

Moreover, during the conversation, Powell revealed he wanted kids, he told the host, “You know, it’s like even just being with my niece and nephew today, it’s like, I really want kids.

“I really want that phase of life. It’s not far away,” the Hit Man actor added.

Glen Powell Previous Relationship:

It is pertinent to mention that Powell last dated model Gigi Paris more than one year ago.

According to an insider, the couple parted their ways in April 2023.

“Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming, and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good." the source told the outlet.

The actor confirmed his break up with the model in December 2023 in an interview with Insider.