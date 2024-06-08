 
Geo News

Glen Powell gives major statement about love life

Glen Powell opened up about future life partner and kids

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Glen Powell gives major statement about love life

Glen Powell says he is open to love, but not chasing it.

During an interview with CBS Mornings, the 35-year-old actor told the host Gayle King that he is in no rush to find a partner and is more focused on work.

King countered his statement by saying, “You could for the right person.”

To which Powell replied that he can make time “For the right person.” however he is “not chasing love.”

“If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that’s something I really want,” Powell said.

Moreover, during the conversation, Powell revealed he wanted kids, he told the host, “You know, it’s like even just being with my niece and nephew today, it’s like, I really want kids.

“I really want that phase of life. It’s not far away,” the Hit Man actor added.

Glen Powell Previous Relationship:

It is pertinent to mention that Powell last dated model Gigi Paris more than one year ago.

According to an insider, the couple parted their ways in April 2023.

“Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming, and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good." the source told the outlet.

The actor confirmed his break up with the model in December 2023 in an interview with Insider.

Ariana Grande receives sweet gift from Jimmy Fallon
Ariana Grande receives sweet gift from Jimmy Fallon
Jake Gyllenhaal finds strength in godmother Jamie Lee Curtis
Jake Gyllenhaal finds strength in godmother Jamie Lee Curtis
Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite' thing about herself
Jodie Turner-Smith reveals THIS role ‘favorite' thing about herself
'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
'The Sympathizer's Hoa Xuande gushes over costars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr.
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Dolly Parton 'honoured' over Beyonce's 'own version' of song 'Jolene'
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner recalls hilarious mishap with daughters Kendall, Kylie Jenner
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
Eminem rocks the stage of Detroit with 'Houdini' live debut
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
'The Kardashians' family branded as ‘trendsetters and tastemakers'
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Michele Fitzgerald responds to rumours of dating Devin Walker
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Jennifer Aniston reflects on Friends' 30th anniversary amid loss
Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world
Shailene Woodley 'not ready' to have a child in this 'messed up' world
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour
Taylor Swift receives high praise from pal Lana Del Rey ahead of U.K tour