Ed Sheeran's shocking confession about not owing phone

Ed Sheeran revealed that he doesn't own a phone

June 08, 2024

Ed Sheeran, the Bad Habits singer really throwed away some bad habits

During a recent episode of the talk show, Therapuss with Jake Shane, the 33-year-old singer disclosed that he ‘got rid’ of his cell phone almost a decade ago.

“I haven’t had a phone since 2015,” he told the host Jake Shane lieu of exchanging numbers. “I don’t have a number.”

While explaining the reason behind not owning a phone he said, “I had the same number from like age 15, I think and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just… people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.”

“I feel like with phones, everyone expects you to reply, and if you don’t reply, it’s rude,” the Shape of You singer noted.

He continued, “Sometimes you’re just not in a headscape to reply, you’re busy or doing whatever.” 

Sheeran mentioned that how talking to people over phone never ends, he said, “You reply, then they reply back… and suddenly you’re in like 40 conversations at once.”

Ultimately, the Perfect singer decided to dump his phone, “I just was losing real-life interaction, so I got rid of [my phone], I got an iPad, I moved everything onto email, which I reply to once a week.”

