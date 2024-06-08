T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets after thrilling contest

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rehman ceelbrating after taking a wicket.— X@BCBTigers/file

Bangladesh on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the 15th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Chasing a target of 125 runs, Bangladesh reached home in the 19th over for the loss of eight wickets.

At one stage it seemed that Bangladesh will chase down the target comfortably but Sri Lanka made a comeback by reducing the batting side from 91-3 to 113-8.

However, Mahmudullah held his nerves to take Bangladesh over the line by scoring 16 runs in 13 balls.

Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 40 runs in 20 balls with the help of four maximums and a four. Litton Das also contributed 36 runs.

Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, claiming figures of 4-18 in four overs.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to 124 for the loss of 9 wickets.

The Islanders appeared on course for a strong total at 100-3 in 14 overs. However, successive breakthroughs by Bangladesh's bowlers limited them to a modest score.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and pacer Mustafizur Rahman stood out, each taking three wickets.

For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka was the top scorer with 47 runs off 28 balls, featuring seven fours and a six.

Teams:



Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib