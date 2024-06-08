 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets after thrilling contest

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to 124 for the loss of 9 wickets

By
Sports Desk

June 08, 2024

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rehman ceelbrating after taking a wicket.— X@BCBTigers/file

Bangladesh on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the 15th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 played at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

Chasing a target of 125 runs, Bangladesh reached home in the 19th over for the loss of eight wickets.

At one stage it seemed that Bangladesh will chase down the target comfortably but Sri Lanka made a comeback by reducing the batting side from 91-3 to 113-8.

However, Mahmudullah held his nerves to take Bangladesh over the line by scoring 16 runs in 13 balls.

Towhid Hridoy top-scored with 40 runs in 20 balls with the help of four maximums and a four. Litton Das also contributed 36 runs.

Nuwan Thushara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, claiming figures of 4-18 in four overs.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to 124 for the loss of 9 wickets.

The Islanders appeared on course for a strong total at 100-3 in 14 overs. However, successive breakthroughs by Bangladesh's bowlers limited them to a modest score.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and pacer Mustafizur Rahman stood out, each taking three wickets.

For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka was the top scorer with 47 runs off 28 balls, featuring seven fours and a six.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan stun New Zealand in one-sided T20 World Cup match
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan stun New Zealand in one-sided T20 World Cup match
PAK vs IND: Inzamam's big statement on crucial T20 World Cup 2024 match
PAK vs IND: Inzamam's big statement on crucial T20 World Cup 2024 match
Lionel Messi reveals greatest football team and it's not Inter Miami
Lionel Messi reveals greatest football team and it's not Inter Miami
T20 World Cup 2024: Inexperienced Canada register 12-run win against Ireland
T20 World Cup 2024: Inexperienced Canada register 12-run win against Ireland
Shahid Afridi calls Pakistani strategy in Super Over 'blunder' against US
Shahid Afridi calls Pakistani strategy in Super Over 'blunder' against US
'Could be an IMF condition for loan': Anwar Maqsood's sarcastic take on Pakistan's shock defeat video
'Could be an IMF condition for loan': Anwar Maqsood's sarcastic take on Pakistan's shock defeat
ICC assures to 'remedy' New York stadium pitches ahead of Pak-Ind clash
ICC assures to 'remedy' New York stadium pitches ahead of Pak-Ind clash
WATCH: Angry Azam Khan engages in heated exchange with fan
WATCH: Angry Azam Khan engages in heated exchange with fan
'Big day for team': US skipper says on defeating experienced Pakistan team
'Big day for team': US skipper says on defeating experienced Pakistan team
WATCH: 'Azam Khan should not be in team'
WATCH: 'Azam Khan should not be in team'
T20 World Cup 2024: 'Upset' Babar Azam admits mistakes after humiliation in first match
T20 World Cup 2024: 'Upset' Babar Azam admits mistakes after humiliation in first match
T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland thrash Namibia by 5 wickets
T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland thrash Namibia by 5 wickets